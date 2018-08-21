Fabrinet +6.9% on beat, raised analyst targets

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has come strong out of the open, up 6.9% and matching postmarket gains yesterday, after posting a beat in Q4 earnings.

Analysts raised targets in response. Piper Jaffray and B. Riley FBR each raised the target to $52 (from $42 and $50 respectively).

Piper's Troy Jensen says the earnings confirm his take on improvements in optical demand, likely to lead to a return of accelerating growth. And B. Riley's Dave Kang expects revenue growth to continue despite a near-term overhang from tariffs. (h/t Bloomberg)

Needham downgraded the shares to Buy, from Strong Buy, based on new limits to upside on its target; it boosted its price target to $55 from $45, now implying 17% upside.

