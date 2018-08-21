Slack raises $427M to $7.1B valuation

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams competitor Slack raises $427M in a financing round that pushes valuation up to $7.1B, up over 40% from the last fundraising less than a year ago.

Fundraising now totals nearly $1.3B. Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic led the round with participation by funds advised by T. Rowe Price and Wellington Management plus existing investors.

Slack has 8M daily active users (many using the free version) and 70K paying teams from enterprises including IBM, eBay, and BuzzFeed.

Slack didn’t disclose recent revenue but said that it hit $200M in annual recurring revenue last year and is growing at 100% a year.

Microsoft recently released a free version of Teams to compete with Slack’s offering. Slack purchased and shuttered rival HipChat from Atlassian.

