Williams-Sonoma earnings preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is due to report earnings after the bell tomorrow.

The retailer is expected to report revenue of $1.26B and EPS of $0.68. Comparable sales are seen rising 4.0% vs. WSM's guidance range of (3%-5%).

Williams-Sonoma currently has full-year guidance set at revenue of $5.495B to $5.655B and EPS of $4.15 to $4.25.

The report could lead to some trading fireworks after the numbers spill, with short interest on WSM at 25% of float. Options volatility is implying a move up or down in share price of at least 9%,

Williams-Sonoma is up about 18% since Q1 earnings were disclosed.