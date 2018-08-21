Stocks extend gains, within reach of record territory

Stocks open with modest gains following three straight advances, with the S&P 500 hovering at its best level since late January and just 0.3% from its all-time high; S&P and Dow both +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
European markets are mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.8% and Germany's DAX +0.7% but U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3%.
In earnings news, Medtronic, TJX and Toll Brothers are higher while Kohl's and Coty are lower after reporting quarterly results.
Most sectors are higher, led by energy (+0.9%), consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and telecoms (+0.7%), while the tech space (+0.3%) inches higher after underperforming yesterday; on the flip side, real estate (-0.3%), utilities (-0.2%) and consumer staples (-0.2%) start in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 bps at 2.84%.
The U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% at 95.54, its lowest level since Aug. 9, after Pres. Trump yesterday criticized the Fed for raising interest rates and accused China and the European Union of being currency manipulators.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures +2.5% at $68.10/bbl, rallying off multi-month lows.
