Stocks extend gains, within reach of record territory

Stocks open with modest gains following three straight advances, with the S&P 500 hovering at its best level since late January and just 0.3% from its all-time high; S&P and Dow both +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

European markets are mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.8% and Germany's DAX +0.7% but U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .

In earnings news, Medtronic, TJX and Toll Brothers are higher while Kohl's and Coty are lower after reporting quarterly results.

Most sectors are higher, led by energy ( +0.9% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.7% ) and telecoms ( +0.7% ), while the tech space ( +0.3% ) inches higher after underperforming yesterday; on the flip side, real estate ( -0.3% ), utilities ( -0.2% ) and consumer staples ( -0.2% ) start in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 bps at 2.84%.

The U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% at 95.54, its lowest level since Aug. 9, after Pres. Trump yesterday criticized the Fed for raising interest rates and accused China and the European Union of being currency manipulators.