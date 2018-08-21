Saratoga Investment starts notes offering

Saratoga Investment (SAR +0.5% ) starts a public offering of notes due 2025.

The notes are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade within 30 days of the original issue date under the trading symbol "SAF".

The company also received an investment-grade rating of "BBB" from Egan- Jones Ratings.

Saratoga plans to use proceeds from the offering to invest in middle-market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, according to its SEC filing.

