Pacific Drilling reaches restructuring deal with creditors

Pacific Drilling (PACD, OTCPK:PACDQ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, says it has secured approval for its rescue plan from majority shareholder Quantum Pacific.

Under the plan, PACD expects to raise $1.5B of new capital comprised of $1B in a combination of first and second lien secured notes and $500M of equity through a rights offering and a private placement; existing common shareholders would receive no recovery.

PACD says it is "now on track to exit Chapter 11 with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and ample liquidity to see it through the long-expected recovery of the offshore drilling industry."