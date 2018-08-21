Oaktree Specialty Lending raised to outperform by KBW

KBW upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to outperform from market perform as analyst Ryan Lynch says the stock is trading at a "significant discount" to book value because investors are worried about the legacy Fifth Street Finance portfolio, Bloomberg reports.

Lynch increases price target to $5.75 from $5.50.

The business development company is in transition as it works to rotate out of its extremely stressed FSC portfolio, the KBW note says; although there's still more work that needs to be done, "we believe the current discount to book value (-16%) provides enough margin of safety."

Previously: Oaktree Specialty Lending +2.2% after Q2 NII per share matches consensus (Aug. 8)