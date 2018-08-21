Premier up 12.5% post Q4 results

Premier, Inc. (PINC +12.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $433.95M.

Supply Chain Services segment revenue $339.2M (+10% Y/Y) and Performance Services segment revenue was $94.8M (+2% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 134 bps to 34.1%.

Operationally, the company finished the year with a 98% retention rate in group purchasing business, which generated ~$60B in contract volume.

Also achieved a 97% SaaS institutional renewal rate within Performance Services segment, and consulting services business delivered Y/Y growth for both the quarter and year.

The company finished fiscal 2018 with more than 4K member hospitals and health systems and ~165K other providers and organizations.

Premier established a $250M stock repurchase plan for fiscal 2019 and completed its previous $200M stock repurchase plan implemented during fiscal 2018.

2019 Outlook: Net administrative fees revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range; revenue growth of products business of 7-11%; adj. EBITDA margin in the 32% range; Capex of ~$90-95M & tax rate of ~26%.

