Morgan Stanley weighs in on the industrials sector

|By:, SA News Editor

Emerson Electric (EMR +0.8%) initiated overweight with $85 target.

Honeywell (HON +0.9%) initiated overweight with $175 target.

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +1.5%) initiated overweight with $111 target.

Allegion (ALLE +1.1%) initiated equal-weight with $88 target.

Colfax (CFX +0.4%) initiated equal-weight with $34 target.

Cognex (CGNX +0.3%) initiated equal-weight with $57 target.

Eaton (ETN +0.7%) initiated equal-weight with $86 target.

Flowserve (FLS +0.2%) initiated equal-weight with $50 target.

Gardner Denver (GDI -0.4%) initiated equal-weight with $30 target.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW -0.4%) initiated equal-weight with $146 target.

Johnson Controls (JCI +2%) initiated equal-weight with $40 target.

3M (MMM +0.3%) initiated equal-weight with $212 target.

Parker-Hannifin (PH +0.5%) initiated equal-weight with $185 target.

Lennox (LII -1.6%) initiated underweight with $201 target.

Hibbett Sports (HUBB +0.7%) assumed at overweight; target decreased to $133 from $136.

Stanley, Black & Decker (SWK +1.6%) assumed at overweight; target increased to $164 from $161.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) assumed at underweight; target decreased to $163 from $192.

Sector funds are also getting a lift on the news: (XLI +0.5%), (VIS +0.7%), (IYJ +0.6%)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox