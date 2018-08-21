Morgan Stanley weighs in on the industrials sector

Emerson Electric (EMR +0.8% ) initiated overweight with $85 target.

Honeywell (HON +0.9% ) initiated overweight with $175 target.

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +1.5% ) initiated overweight with $111 target.

Allegion (ALLE +1.1% ) initiated equal-weight with $88 target.

Colfax (CFX +0.4% ) initiated equal-weight with $34 target.

Cognex (CGNX +0.3% ) initiated equal-weight with $57 target.

Eaton (ETN +0.7% ) initiated equal-weight with $86 target.

Flowserve (FLS +0.2% ) initiated equal-weight with $50 target.

Gardner Denver (GDI -0.4% ) initiated equal-weight with $30 target.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW -0.4% ) initiated equal-weight with $146 target.

Johnson Controls (JCI +2% ) initiated equal-weight with $40 target.

3M (MMM +0.3% ) initiated equal-weight with $212 target.

Parker-Hannifin (PH +0.5% ) initiated equal-weight with $185 target.

Lennox (LII -1.6% ) initiated underweight with $201 target.

Hibbett Sports (HUBB +0.7% ) assumed at overweight; target decreased to $133 from $136.

Stanley, Black & Decker (SWK +1.6% ) assumed at overweight; target increased to $164 from $161.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) assumed at underweight; target decreased to $163 from $192.