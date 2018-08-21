Morgan Stanley weighs in on the industrials sector

Emerson Electric (EMR +0.8%) initiated overweight with $85 target.
Honeywell (HON +0.9%) initiated overweight with $175 target.
Ingersoll-Rand (IR +1.5%) initiated overweight with $111 target.
Allegion (ALLE +1.1%) initiated equal-weight with $88 target.
Colfax (CFX +0.4%) initiated equal-weight with $34 target.
Cognex (CGNX +0.3%) initiated equal-weight with $57 target.
Eaton (ETN +0.7%) initiated equal-weight with $86 target.
Flowserve (FLS +0.2%) initiated equal-weight with $50 target.
Gardner Denver (GDI -0.4%) initiated equal-weight with $30 target.
Illinois Tool Works (ITW -0.4%) initiated equal-weight with $146 target.
Johnson Controls (JCI +2%) initiated equal-weight with $40 target.
3M (MMM +0.3%) initiated equal-weight with $212 target.
Parker-Hannifin (PH +0.5%) initiated equal-weight with $185 target.
Lennox (LII -1.6%) initiated underweight with $201 target.
Hibbett Sports (HUBB +0.7%) assumed at overweight; target decreased to $133 from $136.
Stanley, Black & Decker (SWK +1.6%) assumed at overweight; target increased to $164 from $161.
Rockwell Automation (ROK) assumed at underweight; target decreased to $163 from $192.
Sector funds are also getting a lift on the news: (XLI +0.5%), (VIS +0.7%), (IYJ +0.6%)
