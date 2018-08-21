Dish CTO headed to Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America (LILA +2.1% , LILAK +2.2% ) has tapped Dish Network's (DISH +0.1% ) Chief Technology Officer, Vivek Khemka, to be its own chief technology and product officer starting in September.

He'll lead the Technology & Innovation team, a newly established global tech function, across operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Liberty Latin America "presents one of the few growth opportunities in the industry," Khemka says.

The moves marks another C-level departure for Dish, which has lost its CEO and CFO in the past year.