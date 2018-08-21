U.S. officials pledge readiness for potential Line 5 pipeline spill

Federal officials told a hearing in Michigan yesterday they were prepared to act quickly in the event of any leak in Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) Line 5 oil pipelines in the sensitive Straits of Mackinac where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan converge.

The head of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said the agency believes Line 5 is less likely to fail than another ENB line that spilled ~1M gallons of oil in southern Michigan in 2010, as the underwater portion of Line 5 has walls 3x as thick as the pipe that ruptured and is operated at well below maximum pressure.

The answers failed to satisfy Michigan's U.S. Sen. Peters, who questioned the readiness of government agencies and the forthrightness of the company after the pipeline was struck by a suspected ship anchor on April 1.

ENB says the 65-year-old pipeline, which carries 23M gallons/day of oil between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario, is in good condition.