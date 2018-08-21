Q3 stock buybacks significantly lower than last two earnings seasons: TrimTabs

Stock buyback announcements in Q2 earnings season averaged $3B a day, below the average of $3.5B daily during the past eight earnings seasons, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.

Buybacks averaged $6B a day during the first two earnings seasons this year, which were inflated by Apple's record $100B buyback and buybacks for financial companies announced after the Federal Reserve's latest round of stress tests in June.

David Santschi, director of liquidity research at TrimTabs, says the strength of buyback activities shows that benefits from the corporate tax cut are flowing more to investors and top management than the broader economy.

“Companies are committing far more money to buy back stock than they are to hiring and pay raises for existing workers," he said.

