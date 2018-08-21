LyondellBasell completes acquisition of A. Schulman, eyes next steps

LyondellBasell (LYB +1.4% ) says it completed its $2.25B acquisition of plastics maker A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM), which doubles the size of of LYB's plastics compounding business and enables it to produce a wider range of plastic compounds for use in consumer and industrial products.

LYB's existing compounding segment uses the common polypropylene plastic, and the acquisition brings polyethylene compounding; the combined operations will create the world's largest compounding company with ~6K employees and annual revenue expected to top $4.6B.

The Schulman deal could precede a much bigger deal that would give LYB a substantial footprint in Latin America, as the company has been in talks to acquire Brazil's Braskem (BAK -0.6% ), a deal that would make LYB the world's largest producer of two common plastics.

LYB CEO Bob Patel says BAK deploys a significant amount of LYB's process technology in most of its polypropylene plants in Latin America, which is expected to drive strong demand growth for petrochemical products in the coming decades.