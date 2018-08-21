U.S. foreclosures increase in July, first time in 36 months, says ATTOM data

A total of 30,187 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in July, up 1% from June and up less than 1% from a year ago, marking the first Y/Y increase in foreclosure starts in 36 months, says ATTOM Data Solutions.

Foreclosure starts increased from a year ago in 96, or 44%, of the 219 metropolitan areas that the report analyzes.

“Gradually loosening lending standards over the past few years have introduced a modicum of risk back into the housing market, and that additional risk is resulting in rising foreclosure starts in a diverse set of markets across the country," says Daren Blomquist, ATTOM senior vice president.

Metro areas posting Y/Y foreclosure start increases include: Los Angeles--up 20%; Houston, TX--up 76%; Philadelphia--up 10%; Miami,FL--up 29%; and San Francisco--up 10%.

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD

Previously: MBA: Delinquencies fall; foreclosure rate lowest since early 2007 (May 16, 2017)