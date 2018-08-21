American Airlines updates on global route changes

American Airlines (AAL +0.6% ) announces that it's expanding the company's European network next summer with nine new routes, including new service to Munich, Dublin, Athena, Edinburgh and Berlin.

After factoring in the current fuel and competitive environment, American will suspend service between O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Shanghai Pudong International Airport in October and seek a dormancy waiver from the DOT for the route authority. American will also reduce service between O'Hare and Narita International Airport in Japan from daily to three days per week in December,

