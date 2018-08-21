NIDA & FDA order 3.6M of 22nd Century's SPECTRUM cigs; shares up 4%

22nd Century Group (XXII +4.4% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement that the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the FDA and public health researcher have requested a large number of its low-to-very low nicotine SPECTRUM research cigarettes. Non-profit RTI International has placed an order for 3.6M of the cigs.

The company says its very low nicotine content cigarettes could be the first to be approved by the FDA. A marketing application is on tap for Q4.