Arista introduces new secure cloud networking features

Arista Networks (ANET +1% ) has rolled out new secure cloud networking features, building on partnerships with VMware and Zscaler.

The new offering promises extended network segmentation, improved compliance through cognitive controls, and new platforms with integrated encryption.

Arista's Zone Segmentation Security (new on its vEOS router) offers segmentation via stateful policy enforcement, in integration with Zscaler Private Access. Arista's also combining its Macro-Segmentation Services with VMware's micro-segmentation in order to provide end-to-end security.

A new compliance dashboard offers alerts and reporting for configurations that deviate from standard. And the company is offering a few new high-performance encryption options to secure data transfer between locations.