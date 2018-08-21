GlassBridge announces divestiture of Nexsan business

Through a series of transactions, GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCQX:GLAE) acquired all the capital stock not owned by the Company of its partially owned subsidiary NXSN Acquisition Corp. and subsequently sold all of NXSN's rights, title and interest in the capital stock of Nexsan Corporationto StoreCentric, Inc. for gross proceeds estimated to be $5.67M.

The Company also announced the prepayment of its entire outstanding obligation under a $4M promissory note due to IOENGINE, LLC at a reduced price of $2.25M.

"This Transaction positions the Company to singularly focus on executing its business plan of becoming a leading asset management company. Going forward, we believe our investment solutions represent a unique and compelling value proposition for shareholders and investors. We continue to support and grow our existing businesses – our hedge fund business and our venture capital and private equity efforts – while simultaneously exploring additional opportunities to augment our asset management capabilities and strategies," said Daniel Strauss, Chief Operating Officer.