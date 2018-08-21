More on Tuesday Morning Q4 results

Tuesday Morning (TUES -1.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 3.1% Y/Y to $230.5M, comparable store sales increased 2.4%.

Third and fourth quarter combined comparable store sales increased 5.6%.

Gross margin increased ~200 bps to 33.4%.

As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 37.5%, leveraging ~160 bps.

During Q4, 9 stores were relocated, 2 stores were opened, and 1 store was expanded, for an ending store count of 726.

The Company ended fiscal 2018 with $9.5M in cash and equivalents; had $38.5M outstanding under its line of credit with availability on the line of $60.5 million & inventories were $234.4M.

2019 Outlook: Comparable store sales for fiscal 2019 to increase 3-5%; plans to open 10-12 new stores, relocate 15-20 stores, expand 1-3 stores and close 20-30 stores; Net capex ~$15-20M.

