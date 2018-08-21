BHP Billiton -2% despite big underlying profit jump as rising costs a concern

Concerns over rising costs and the impact of U.S.-China trade weigh on shares of BHP Billiton (BHP -2.1% ) despite a 33% jump in annual underlying profit.

BHP says controllable cash costs rose by $1.24B in the year through June, mainly because of declines in oil and gas fields, operational problems at two coking coal mines and issues around processing costs at two copper mines; the total was enough to outnumber the $1.02B gain to EBITDA from higher volumes at its two biggest operations, the Escondida copper mine and its Australian iron ore business.

BHP’s cost weakness was broad-based, says Bloomberg's David Fickling: Across BHP's four major commodities - iron ore, coking coal, petroleum and copper - costs were only in decline at the iron ore unit, and even there they faced a headwind from the strength of the U.S. dollar.

BHP also says ore processing at its Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine in South Australia is being affected by an ongoing technical issue following the failure of several boiler tubes at the acid plant, without offering an expected timeline for operations to resume.

Meanwhile, CEO Andrew Mackenzie says the company is “a little more apprehensive” on the short-term outlook because of trade relations between the U.S. and China.

Increased protectionism will have a "dampening effect” on the global economy, although China is likely to mitigate some of the impact by stimulating domestic demand and encouraging its exporters, Mackenzie says.