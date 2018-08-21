Uber bull talks up Tesla

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up 3.67% on the day and traded as high as $324.79 earlier.

Tesla uber bulls don't appear to be going away anytime soon as CNBC reports that Ark Invest is urging Tesla not to go private. The investment manager is sticking with its long-term forecast for 80% gross margins for Tesla as transportation evolves into a service model. Ark CEO Cathie Wood says Tesla's new chip is about three years ahead of rivals (CNBC video).

Ark's thesis on Tesla hinges on the potential in the MaaS market: "ARK estimates that electric vehicle sales will outpace expectations in the next five years, reaching 17 million units sold in 2022, and Tesla will be a market leader. Perhaps more importantly, the autonomous MaaS market, which according to our research should be valued in trillions of dollars today given the massive future cash flows, is nowhere to be seen in most valuation models."

Ark Invest held 315K shares of Tesla as of March 15, according to Bloomberg data.