Tax reform provision could hurt insurance companies' bottom line: WSJ

Some large U.S. insurance companies want regulators to clarify a vaguely worded tax provision that could cost them plenty when they're the most vulnerable -- paying out claims from a big catastrophe, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Called the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax, or BEAT, the provision is intended to keep companies from avoiding taxes by moving profits to overseas units with lower tax rates.

Among the BEAT guidelines defining possible tax-avoiding payments from a broad is "any premium or other consideration paid... for any reinsurance payments." That could trigger a higher tax liability on the amount transferred to foreign units.

It could apply to situations where a U.S. company is making payments to a foreign unit, that has loss-making contracts, in its role as a reinsurer. If the U.S. company posted a loss for the year, generating a lot of deductions, paying heavy claims overseas could lead to added BEAT liability if the claims are more than 3% of deductions.

