Tinder officially announces Tinder U

Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) Tinder officially announces the Tinder U service for college students.

To log in for the first time, users must provide a .edu email address and be geolocated on campus.

Tinder U works the same way as the regular version but comes with an updated UI with a badge showing a user’s university on their main profile picture.

Tinder U is rolling out to iOS users attending four-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools in the US.

Tinder accounted for most of Match’s revenue growth in the recently reported quarter.

Match Group shares are down 0.6% to $48.37.

Shares of Match owner IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) are down 0.7% to $189.08.

Previously: Match +8.9% on Q2 beats, raised FY guide on Tinder subscriber growth (Aug. 7)