More on Tel-Instrument Electronics Q1 results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (TIK -1.7% ) reported Q1 sales decrease of 48.8% Y/Y to $1.81M, due to lower revenues and an award of $4.9M in damages from the Aeroflex litigation.

Avionics government sales $1.09M (-63.2% Y/Y), the decrease is mostly attributed to the decrease in shipment of the U.S. Army TS-4530A. Commercial sales $721k (+27.7% Y/Y), increased sales from repair business and increased shipments of the TR-220.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 850 bps to 26.5% and operating margin declined by -2,231 bps to -35.4%.

Q1 Expenses: SG&A $566.53k (-19.8% Y/Y) and Engineering research & development $517.32k (-15.9% Y/Y).

Litigation costs reduced by 89.7% to $39.27K, compared to $382.5K a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $257.7k as of June 30, 2018.

