Rio Tinto opens new diamond pipe in Canada Northwest Territories

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.6% ) says it has opened a fourth diamond pipe at the sub-Arctic Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories to provide an important source of incremental supply over the next four years to sustain production levels at the mine.

The $350M A21 pipe is located adjacent to Diavik’s existing mining operations at Lac de Gras, and Rio expects the pit to reach full production during Q4 2018; Rio owns a 60% stake in A21 Rio while joint venture partner Dominion Diamond controls 40%.

The Diavik diamond mine began production in 2003 and has annual production of 6M-7M carats of predominantly large, white gem-quality diamonds.