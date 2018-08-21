Herbalife facing new class action lawsuit from disgruntled distributors

A new class action lawsuit has been filed in a south Florida district court by former Herbalife (HLF +1.3% ) distributors that has the potential to involve as much as $1B in damages. The plaintiffs accuse the company of misrepresenting the amount of potential income they would earn by signing on and hosting events.

Herbalife attorneys counter that the plaintiffs have been unable to specify exactly how they were misled and are seeking a dismissal of the suit or a transfer to a California court. The also assert that many of the claims in the Florida case are covered by the 2015 settlement with distributors, although the ones involved there either could not sell the products without a loss or wanted to return them beyond the one-year return policy.