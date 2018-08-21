Booz Allen wins $1.03B U.S. task order as prime cybersecurity contractor

Booz Allen (BAH +0.3% ) says it was selected as the prime contractor by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to enhance cybersecurity capabilities across six federal agencies.

BAH says the $1.03B task order, consisting of a base year and five one-year options, is the largest federal task order and second largest cybersecurity task order in the company’s history.

BAH says its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation solution - including the new Group D work and the previously awarded Group B task order - secures nearly 80% of the .gov enterprise, including 4.1M network addressable devices, more than 1.75M users, more 19,700 sites and 89 individual federal organizations.