Increase in property investors turned lenders could boost risk: WSJ

Many real-estate investors, who have traditionally bought commercial property outright, are now putting their money into property loans, a bet that that the bull market could be running out of steam, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Equity investors are the first to get hurt when property values fall; debtholders aren't hurt until the property value falls below the loan amount.

Real-estate debt funds managed by private-equity firms raised $32.3B last year, up from $22.5B in 2016, according to data firm Preqin. That's continuing this year as well. Firms in the debt fund business include Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK), and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) LP, Preqin said.

The nonbank lenders filled a need for debt when banks tightened lending due to stricter regulations under the 2010 Dodd-Frank overhaul.But recently, some U.S. banks have loosened some lending standards due to increased competition from nontraditional lenders.

Some think that the the money flowing into real-estate loans increases the likelihood of overbuilding and riskier construction projects.