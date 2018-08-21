Lixte Bio teams up with Moffitt Cancer Center on study of LB-100 in MDS

Lixte Biotechnology (OTCQB:LIXT) inks an agreement with Tampa, FL-based Moffitt Cancer Center to conduct a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate LB-100 in patients with low- and intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), including those with a genetic mutation called del(5q) who have failed or are intolerant of standard treatment.

Almost all del(5q) MDS patients become resistant to Celgene's (CELG +0.7% ) REVLIMID (lenalidomide), the only drug approved in the U.S. for this population.

The company says del(5q) MDS is sensitive to the inhibition of an enzyme called protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), the mechanism of action of LB-100.