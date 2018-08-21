BHP not expecting Samarco mine to restart in 2019

BHP Billiton (BHP -1.8% ) says there is little likelihood that the Samarco iron ore mine, the joint venture between BHP and Vale (VALE -0.2% ), will restart operations next year even though it expects to have all of the required licenses.

The statement confirms comments made by BHP's executive in charge of mineral joint ventures to Reuters that restarting operations at the mine depends on an agreement with federal prosecutors in Minas Gerais state on building a new tailings dam system.

The BHP executive does not offer details on the terms being negotiated or a reason for why building the tailing system depended on the deal.

The companies have said production would resume gradually and at a reduced capacity; Samarco had total capacity of 30.5M metric tons/year of iron ore pellets before operations were suspended following the 2015 tailings dam burst that killed 19 people and left a trail of destruction.