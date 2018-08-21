Brazil relaxes local content rules for Libra offshore oilfield

Brazil's government says it is relaxing local content requirements for companies developing the Libra offshore oilfield, which it believes will unlock $16B in investment.

The move lowers thresholds that dictate the percentage of certain equipment and services that must be provided locally to levels “more appropriate for the industry’s current capacity,” the mining and energy ministry says.

The changes will be made through an addendum to the production sharing agreement in effect for the field, which is being developed by Brazil’s state-controlled Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Total (NYSE:TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and China’s CNPC (NYSE:PTR) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO).