Facebook trims more than 5,000 ad targeting options

Facebook (FB +0.5% ) -- recently under fire for the alleged use of its highly targeted advertising in illegal housing discrimination -- says it's cutting more than 5,000 ad targeting options in an update.

"While these options have been used in legitimate ways to reach people interested in a certain product or service, we think minimizing the risk of abuse is more important," the company says on its business blog.

"This includes limiting the ability for advertisers to exclude audiences that relate to attributes such as ethnicity or religion."

It also notes that advertisers it identifies offering housing, employment or credit ads must certify compliance with a nondiscrimination policy, and that that policy will be expanded to U.S. advertisers through its Ads Manager tool.

Last week, the company faced a HUD complaint alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act via ads that got pinpoint targeting on attributes such as race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, disability, and/or ZIP code.