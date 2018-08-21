Homebuilders on the rise after Toll Brothers logs impressive Q3 beat

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NAIL) surges 11% in midday trading as Toll Brothers (TOL +13.6%), one of its components, reported Q3 earnings that blew past consensus estimate.
The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index is up 2.4% today, and up 3.8% for the past five trading days.
Other homebuilders on the rise: D.R. Horton (DHI +3.9%), K.B. Homes (KBH +5.4%), PulteGroup (PHM +5%), Lennar (LEN +4.4%), Beazer Homes (BZH +4.3%). NVR (NVR +4.7%).
Previously: Toll Brothers jumps as Q3 beats, introduces Q4 guidance (Aug. 21)
