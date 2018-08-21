Homebuilders on the rise after Toll Brothers logs impressive Q3 beat

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NAIL) surges 11% in midday trading as Toll Brothers (TOL +13.6% ), one of its components, reported Q3 earnings that blew past consensus estimate.

The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index is up 2.4% today, and up 3.8% for the past five trading days.

Other homebuilders on the rise: D.R. Horton (DHI +3.9% ), K.B. Homes (KBH +5.4% ), PulteGroup (PHM +5% ), Lennar (LEN +4.4% ), Beazer Homes (BZH +4.3% ). NVR (NVR +4.7% ).

