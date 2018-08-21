S&P 500 hits all-time high

The S&P 500 hits an all-time high, +0.5% to surpass the 2,872 level reached on Jan. 26.

The bull market turns 3,453 days old tomorrow, which would make it the longest on record by most definitions; the S&P 500 has climbed more than 300% since hitting its financial crisis bottom, and has gained more than 7% YTD.

