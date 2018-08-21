Tesla pushes ahead on go-private exploration [updated]

Tesla (TSLA +3.7% ) is moving forward with its go-private plans, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino.

Gasparino says the company is still working to line up advisers outside of the Wall Street help that Musk has lined up.

He reports that Morgan Stanley is in final talks to be retained to help on the deal, although it's unclear if the firm would be repping Musk or the company. Earlier today, Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and PT on Tesla.

On the SEC investigation, Gasparino says his sources indicate that the regulatory agency is very "cognizant" about blowing up a deal that could benefit shareholders.