Dallas Fed's Kaplan sees three or four more rate hikes to get to neutral

The Federal Reserve aims to keep interest rates at a "neutral" rate--the point at which interest rates neither hinders or drives the economy.

Dallas Fed President Robert S. Kaplan estimates the long-run neutral nominal rate to be 2.50%-2.75%, meaning it would take another three or four 25-basis point rate hikes to bring the fed funds rate to that point, he writes in an essay on monetary policy.

"At that point, I would be inclined to step back and assess the outlook for the economy and look at a range of other factors—including the levels and shape of the Treasury yield curve—before deciding what further actions, if any, might be appropriate," he writes.

The Dallas Fed sees U.S. economic growth moderating in 2019 and 2020 from about 3% U.S. GDP growth in 2018. Kaplan sees real GDP growth of 1.75%-2% by 2020 or 2021.

The next time Kaplan votes on monetary policy is 2020.

10-year U.S. Treasury yield +2.9 basis points to 2.846%; (TLT -0.5% ), (TBT +0.8% ).

U.S. dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU