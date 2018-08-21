Facebook begins measuring user trustworthiness

As part of its ongoing fight against false news and malicious actors, Facebook (FB +0.3% ) has begun assigning a "reputation" score to users to weigh their trustworthiness.

The scale runs from zero to 1, though how it will fit into algorithmic usage such as surfacing news is undetermined -- and the company prefers to keep quiet to avoid further gaming of the system.

Users have begun to falsely report items as untrue, Facebook's Tessa Lyons tells The Washington Post, something for which Facebook has had to account.

That includes monitoring which users have a propensity to issue such flags and which publications are considered trustworthy by its users.

