Indonesia wants palm oil jet fuel plant as condition for Boeing jet purchase

Indonesia is asking for its companies to be allowed to build palm oil jet fuel plants in the U.S. and France as a condition for its airlines to buy Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) planes, the country's trade minister says.

The request marks the latest effort by the world’s biggest palm oil producer to find ways to help mop up production of the product that is increasingly unwelcome in the European Union and U.S. given environmental and competitive concerns.

EU negotiators in June agreed to phase out use of palm oil in transport fuels starting in 2030 due to concerns over high indirect greenhouse gas emissions, while the U.S. in April placed an anti-dumping tariff of as much as 341% on Indonesian biodiesels.