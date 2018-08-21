Switch rebuys Intel's units in its operating company

In an SEC filing, Switch (SWCH +6%) operating company Switch Ltd. notes it repurchased 6,055,110 common units from Intel Capital (INTC +2.7%).
That followed an earlier notice form Intel Capital of its intent to redeem units.
The transaction came at $10.543 per unit, an average of Switch's class A common stock price from Aug. 14-16.
Switch correspondingly canceled the class B common stock owned by Intel Capital.
In the filing, Switch notes it issued 2,529,642 shares of stock to members of its operating company in connection with redemption rights.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox