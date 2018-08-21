Switch rebuys Intel's units in its operating company

In an SEC filing, Switch (SWCH +6% ) operating company Switch Ltd. notes it repurchased 6,055,110 common units from Intel Capital (INTC +2.7% ).

That followed an earlier notice form Intel Capital of its intent to redeem units.

The transaction came at $10.543 per unit, an average of Switch's class A common stock price from Aug. 14-16.

Switch correspondingly canceled the class B common stock owned by Intel Capital.

In the filing, Switch notes it issued 2,529,642 shares of stock to members of its operating company in connection with redemption rights.