Major restaurant chains end no-poaching agreement

An agreement between eight restaurant chains to not poach each others employees will end after pressure was applied by the Washington State Attorney General. The agreement was enforced through clauses in franchise contracts across the U.S.

The development impacts hundreds of thousands of employees across the

Applebee’s (NYSE:DIN), Church’s Chicken, Five Guys, IHOP, (DIN) Jamba Juice (NASDAQ:JMBA), Little Caesars, Panera and Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) chains.