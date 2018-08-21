Johnson Controls +4% following Argus upgrade to Buy

Johnson Controls (JCI +3.7% ) is sharply higher after Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $45 price target, citing better than expected Q3 earnings along with the technical breakout in the stock price above $38 resistance.

Argus analyst John Eade says JCI is transforming to become a "top-quartile multi-industrial company with core growth platforms in buildings and energy storage" and expects the transition to produce more consistent sales growth and margin improvement.

Eade also believes Chairman and CEO George Oliver, not quite a year in charge, is focusing on investment in sales after the company's history of lagging revenue growth, and "orders are already picking up."

Morgan Stanley analysts are less excited about JCI, initiating coverage with an Equal Weight rating and $40 price target, believing the stock's current valuation looks attractive at a ~30% discount relative to peers.