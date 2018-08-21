Teck shuts lead smelting at Trail complex due to wildfires

Teck Resources (TECK +0.3% ) says it has temporarily idled lead smelting operations at its Trail Operations in British Columbia, as dozens of wildfires burn across the Canadian province with no relief anticipated for at least the rest of this week.

Teck says lead smelting ceased at Trail early this week because a supplier plant that provides oxygen is shut down because of poor air quality in the area.

Teck does not predict when lead smelting will resume at Trail, one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes; zinc operations are not affected.

The facility is capable of producing ~90K metric tons/year of refined lead and 295K metric tons/year of refined zinc.