Wolfe Research negative on BJ's Wholesale Club

Wolfe Research initiates coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ +0.1% ) with an Underperform rating.

"We believe that BJ’s is a tired asset in a tough competitive climate, lacking the breadth of offerings of other retail membership options (such as Costco, Sam’s Club, and even Amazon’s Prime)," says the firm.

BJ’s is called "essentially a bulk grocery store" with a product mix heavily weighted towards consumables. The Wolfe team also thinks that BJ's clubs are severely lacking investment when compared to peers.