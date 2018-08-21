Wolfe Research negative on BJ's Wholesale Club

Wolfe Research initiates coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ +0.1%) with an Underperform rating.
"We believe that BJ’s is a tired asset in a tough competitive climate, lacking the breadth of offerings of other retail membership options (such as Costco, Sam’s Club, and even Amazon’s Prime)," says the firm.
BJ’s is called "essentially a bulk grocery store" with a product mix heavily weighted towards consumables. The Wolfe team also thinks that BJ's clubs are severely lacking investment when compared to peers.
