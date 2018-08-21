Federal Reserve's director of research to retire at year end

The economist responsible for briefing the Federal Reserve Board's Federal Open Market Committee is retiring at the end of the year.

David W. Wilcox, director of the Fed's research and statistics division, has spent the last seven years overseeing the Fed's division of research and statistics. In total, he's served at the Fed for 30 years under three chairs-- Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen, and current chair Jerome Powell.

A search for his successor will start later this year.

