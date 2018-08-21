NeuroMetrix receives $3.8M milestone payment from GSK; shares up 2%

Thinly traded nano cap NeuroMetrix (NURO +2.3% ) is up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 492K shares, on the heels of its announcement that it has received a $3.8M milestone payment from licensee GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.6% ), the second such payment under their January 2018 agreement.

Under the terms of the contract, GSK owns exclusive ex-U.S. rights to the Quell technology in exchange for a $5M upfront payment and up to $21.5M in development and commercialization milestones. Starting in 2019, the companies will co-fund the development of Quell for an initial two-year period.