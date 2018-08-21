Emerging markets shrug off rough day for real

"EM FX never lies and a plunge in Brazilian real toward 4 versus US dollar is likely to cause deleveraging and contagion across credit portfolios," said BofA strategist Michael Hartnett three months ago.
Well, that's happened today, with the real continuing August's downtrend. It now requires more than four of them to purchase a U.S. dollar vs. 3.7 just two weeks ago.
The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is down 3%. Emerging markets overall, however, aren't feeling contagion - at least today. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is up 1.25%, and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is ahead 1.05%.
Now read: Emerging Markets Crisis Alert »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox