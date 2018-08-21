SeaChange -45% after early Q2 numbers disappoint

SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) has tanked 44.8% today after its release of preliminary Q2 results below analyst expectations.

For the quarter ended July 31, SeaChange expects revenue of $11.5M-$12.5M -- well below guidance for $17M-$19M, and below analyst expectations for $14.7M.

It also sees a GAAP loss per share of $0.20 to $0.22, vs. expectations for a loss of $0.15/share,.

Several factors contributed to lower revenue, says CEO Ed Terino. "First, a number of deals were delayed from the second quarter to the third quarter. Secondly, many of our revenue bookings in the second quarter came toward the end of the quarter, which limited the amount of revenue that we were able to recognize. Finally, as we introduced new products that are subscription-based, customers delayed purchasing decisions to evaluate the SaaS model."

The company says as of July 31, it has liquidity of $35M, down from $49M as of April 30, which reflects operating cash use as well as changes in working capital and one-time cash uses for bonuses and income tax in the Netherlands.

Final Q2 results are due after the market close on Sept. 5.