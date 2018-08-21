Blockchain Foundry announces listing on United States OTC market

Blockchain Foundry Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have begun trading under the ticker symbol "BLFDF" on the OTCBB marketplace.

BCF is also in the process of applying for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company, to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

BCF is also listed on the Börse Frankfurt under the symbol 8BF.

The Company’s tri-listing contributes to a genuine global presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading liquidity.