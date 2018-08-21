Germany wants a global payment system without the U.S.

Germany's foreign minister is calling for a new payments system--a European Monetary Fund--that would be independent of the U.S. as a way to rescue the nuclear deal between Iran and the West, a pact that President Trump withdrew from in May.

Europe shouldn't allow the U.S. to act "over our heads and at our expense," Heiko Maas wrote in the German daily Handelsblatt.

While the EU remains committed to the Iran agreement, EU companies are threatened if they keep doing business with Iran but want to keep access to the U.S. market. On Monday, French energy company Total (NYSE:TOT) said it's pulling out of a large Iranian gas project, saying it might be affected by U.S. measures against Iran's oil and gas industry.

Also threatened is Swift, a Belgium-based global payment system that routes many cross-border transactions. Unless it gets an exemption from U.S. sanctions, it will be required by the U.S. to cut off targeted Iranian banks from its network or face possible countermeasures against board members and their financial institutions.

