Crude oil rallies for fourth straight session

Crude oil futures notch their fourth straight gain, ahead of a forecast drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and supported by the prospect of U.S. sanctions on Iran; most-active October WTI crude settled +0.6% at $67.35/bbl and October Brent crude also +0.6% at $72.63/bbl.

Brent has rallied more than 3% after touching a four-month low last week, while U.S. crude is ~2% higher than its eight-week low.

Total U.S. crude stockpiles could have drawn down as much as 2M barrels last week, according to analysts polled ahead of government data due at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, which would help to reverse some of last week’s unexpectedly bearish data that showed a 6.8M-barrel increase.

“Prices are being supported by the prospect of lower oil supply from Iran," Commerzbank analysts write, noting that “one key actor has pulled out of its business with Iran - the French oil giant Total - in a bid to preserve its U.S. business [and] other European companies are likely to follow suit in the coming weeks."

